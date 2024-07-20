ETV Bharat / state

Pakistani Among Three Infiltrators Arrested By SSB On Indo-Nepal Border

Kishanganj/Darjeeling: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Friday arrested a Pakistani and two Nepali nationals while illegally infiltrating into India from Nepal, along the Indo-Nepal border in West Bengal's Siliguri.

According to police sources, all three people were arrested on Friday afternoon during the search of a suspicious car on the Indo-Nepal border in Kharibari block adjacent to Siliguri by the alert soldiers of SSB 41st battalion.

A spokesperson for the SSB said that during routine checking, when the security forces asked them to show their documents, the trio turned out to be intruders trying to infiltrate into India. Following interrogation, the trio was detained and later handed over to the Kharibari Police for further proceedings.