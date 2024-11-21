ETV Bharat / state

'Pakistan' Written On Aircraft-Shaped Balloon Yet Again Found In Deeg

Two days ago, an aircraft-shaped balloon was found in the same district and had 'PIA' and words in Urdu written on it.

Aircraft-shaped balloon (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Deeg: An aircraft-shaped balloon with 'Pakistan' written on it was recovered from Rajasthan's Deeg district on Thursday. This comes two days after a similar incident was recorded in the district.

Police found the balloon in a forest area of Rundh this morning and handed it over to the District Special Branch (DSB). The incident has put the police and security agencies on alert and a thorough investigation has been launched in this regard.

Deeg Superintendent of Police Rajesh Meena said the balloon appears like an ordinary item sold on roadside but has 'Pakistan', 'SGA' and some words in Urdu written on it. Every aspect of the case is being probed, he added.

Earlier on November 19, a balloon with 'Pakistan International Airlines' written on it was found in Rundh area. A probe is underway by the police and CID. Such balloons are often found along the India-Pakistan border.

A police official said probe is on to find the source of the balloon and its sender. "Initial suspicion is that this could be the act of a local resident but considering the seriousness of the matter, investigation is being held in a comprehensive manner," he said.

The DSB and CID have appealed to the residents of Deeg to be alert and inform police if they spot any suspicious item in their areas.

