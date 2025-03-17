Pakistan Woman Crosses Into India At Rajasthan Border; Arrested By BSF

Bikaner: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday apprehended a Pakistani woman while infiltrating into the Indian territory along the Indo-Pak border near Anupgarh in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan. The woman has refused to go back to Pakistan and requested Indian authorities to allow her to stay back.

A mobile phone and some gold ornaments have also been recovered from the woman's possession.

Anupgarh CO Prashant Kaushik said that the Pakistani woman, around 35 years of age, was caught at the BSF's Vijayta post during routine patrolling. During subsequent questioning, the woman introduced herself named Hamaira as per Kaushik.

Kaushik said that BSF can send the woman back to Pakistan on its own level through or can also hand her over to the police.

The BSF CO said that after the interrogation by BSF, the Joint Investigation Committee will also interrogate the woman and will try to find out whether the woman has deliberately entered the Indian border with some agenda or she reached here after getting lost. Only after interrogation, the intentions of the woman to enter the Indian border will be revealed, added the BSF officer.

On 13 March, the BSF troops recovered narcotics weighing 1.6 KG from the fields along Indo-Pak International border in Raisingh Nagar.