'Pakistan Should Be Abolished If It Violates Ceasefire Again': Slain Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's Father

Karnal: Rajesh Narwal, the father of Pahalgam attack victim Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, said Pakistan should be totally 'abolished' if it violates the ceasefire again. He also supported India's decision to agree to the ceasefire, saying the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the decision considering the interests of the country. According to Rajesh, India has given a strong warning to Pakistan.

Recalling the terror attack that killed his son, Rajesh Narwal said, "My son Vinay is not among us today. The Indian Army took revenge for that attack very well. The hideouts of the terrorists were destroyed and those who gave them shelter were also taught a lesson. This action of our army is praiseworthy."

On the decision of ceasefire, Rajesh Narwal said that every nation has its own diplomacy and policies. "The decision taken by the Prime Minister and President Murmu is in the interest of the country and we support it. But if Pakistan repeats any nefarious act again, it should be given a strong response. Balochistan should be liberated and India should have full control over PoK," he said. He added that Pakistan's neighbouring countries are also fed up with its actions.

Rajesh described terrorism as the biggest threat to the world. He said, "The whole world is united against terrorism. All countries want the monster of terrorism to be eradicated so that we can live in peace and harmony." He also praised the tri-forces for safeguarding the country. "The way the Prime Minister led our army and gave a befitting reply to the terrorists is a matter of pride."

Referring to drone and missile attacks by Pakistan on the border, Rajesh Narwal said that the Indian Army has given a befitting reply every time. "Whenever Pakistan attacked with nefarious intentions, our army gave it a befitting reply," he added.

However, he also remembered the pain of the families who lost their soldiers. "I understand that pain because I too have lost my son. The nation took revenge, which is commendable. Still, personal losses can never be compensated. Our world has been destroyed and we have to live with this pain forever."