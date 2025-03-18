Pakistan On Backfoot After BSF Builds 3 Bunkers Near Indo-Pak Border, Razes Its Illegal Structure

Barmer: The Border Security Force (BSF) has clarified that unless Pakistan destroys its remaining bunker built near the "zero line" (international border), it will not remove its three newly built bunkers here.

Earlier, Pakistan had built two illegal structures that appeared as bunkers near the Indo-Pak border and claimed it were toilets. In a retaliatory move, India through BSF built three bunkers leading to which, Pakistan demolished one of its two bunkers. Pakistan has demanded that India remove its three bunkers but the latter has stated that the Pakistani bunker needs to be demolished first.

BSF DIG Rajkumar Basata said, "Pakistan has removed its bunker, built near the "zero line" in the Gadra Road area. We have also built three bunkers there and are keeping a strict vigil on security. After removing one bunker, the Pakistani Rangers put a condition for BSF to remove three bunkers. We are now adamant that until Pakistan removes the other bunker built right near the zero line, our bunkers will not be removed. India's argument is that if building a bunker by Pakistan near "zero line" is not a violation of rules, then our bunkers are also legal".

Around a month ago, Pakistan built a bunker near the "zero line" in Gadra Road area. When the BSF raised objections at the flag meeting, Pakistan claimed it was a toilet and refused to remove it. Then it started building another bunker. Giving a befitting reply to Pakistan, BSF built three bunkers in front of the disputed ones.

Earlier on Monday morning, BSF jawans apprehended a Pakistani woman while infiltrating into the Indian territory along the international border near Anupgarh in Sri Ganganagar district. After taking the woman into custody, BSF and security agencies interrogated her.

A mobile phone and some gold ornaments were recovered from her. The woman has refused to return to Pakistan and requested permission to stay back in India. The 35-year-old woman has introduced herself as Hamaira.