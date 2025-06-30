ETV Bharat / state

Pakistan National Detained Near LoC In Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri

The 22-year-old hailing from Detote Kotli area of Pakistan was apprehended by the Army in forward area in BG Sector of Rajouri.

Pakistan National Detained Near LoC In Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri
Pakistan National Detained Near LoC In Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 30, 2025 at 12:01 PM IST

Rajouri: Security forces on Sunday apprehended a Pakistani national along the Line of Control in Manjakote area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources told ETV Bharat that the 22-year-old individual identified as Mohammad Arib Ahmed son of Mohammad Yousaf, a resident of Detote Kotali in Pakistan was apprehended in forward area in BG sector in the area. “Presently he is being questioned by the security forces,” sources added.

Security forces have also recovered a mobile phone, two lighters, and a few receipts from the possession of the apprehended Pakistan national. It was not immediately known whether the Pakistan national has inadvertently crossed into the Indian side or there was a premeditated plan for the intrusion.

The detention of the Pakistan national comes three days ahead of the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra 2025, which starts on July 3. This year's pilgrimage to the cave shrine in the Himalayas in south Kashmir is being held amid heightened security measures in the backdrop of Apr 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local pony rider were killed. To avenge the attack, India launched precision strikes inside Pakistan and PoK on the night of May 6 and 7 which led to days of armed conflict between India and Pakistan before US President announced a ceasefire on May 10.

