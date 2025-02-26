ETV Bharat / state

Pak Intruder Shot Dead Along Punjab Border

Pakistani intruder was killed after BSF troops opened fire at him in the Border Outpost Tashpatan area of Punjab.

By PTI

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 10:52 AM IST

Amritsar/Jammu: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead early Wednesday morning by BSF troops along the international border at Pathankot in Punjab, officials said. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel noticed some suspicious movement in the Border Outpost Tashpatan area along the IB. Despite being challenged by the BSF troops, the intruder did not stop after crossing over onto this side, they said.

The intruder was subsequently shot dead and his identity is being ascertained, the officials said. A spokesperson of the BSF, Jammu frontier, said a strong protest will be lodged with Pakistan Rangers over the incident. The BSF guards the India-Pakistan international border, including a 553-km stretch in Punjab.

