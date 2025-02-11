ETV Bharat / state

Pak Currency Note Found In Housing Society Near NDA In Pune; Probe On

Maharashtra Police launched probe into the matter when a Pakistani Currency note of Rs 20 denomination was found in a housing society in Bhukum area.

By PTI

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 9:42 AM IST

Pune: A Pakistani currency note of Rs 20 denomination has been found in a housing society in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of Maharashtra's Pune district, prompting police to launch a probe into the matter, an official said.

The housing society is located in Bhukum area, 18 km from the National Defence Academy (NDA). The Pakistani currency note was found outside a service lift in the housing society in Bhukum on Saturday, a police official said on Monday.

"The office-bearers of the society later approached the police. A probe has been initiated and CCTV footage of the area is being checked," Pimpri Chinchwad police's Assistant Commissioner Vishal Hire said.

