Pakistan-based Terror Handler's Property Worth Rs 80 Lakh Attached Under UAPA In J&K

Tral: In a significant action against the militants, Jammu and Kashmir Police has attached an immovable property of an alleged terror handler based in the neighbouring country Pakistan.

A police spokesperson said that the immovable property (04 Marlas) land situated at Syedabad Pastoona Tral worth Rs 80 lakh belonging to terror handler based in Pakistan namely Mubashir Ahmad, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar, a resident of Syedabad Pastuna Tral was attached by Police Awantipora. The action was taken under sections 25 of UAPA, the police spokesperson said.

The property was identified belonging to terror handlers during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police Awantipora.

Police said that the Pakistan-based terrorist handler Mubashir Ahmad is involved in promoting and reviving terrorist activities by pushing in arms and ammunition and activating local terror networks. The operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the terror activities, police said.

In another action against drug peddling networks in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the police have attached the double-storey residential house of an alleged drug peddler in the district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesperson, the property belonging to the accused Khurshid Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Gani Dar, resident of Satkipora built on 1 Kanal of land and valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. According to the police, the house has been linked to proceeds of drug trafficking as per the police spokesperson.