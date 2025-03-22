Anantnag: Authorities in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday demolished an illegally constructed house and plinth of a terrorist handler associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT ) at Rekha Hassanpora area of the south Kashmir district.

A police spokesperson said that Anantnag Police, in coordination with the District administration, demolished an illegally constructed house and plinth in the village reclaiming encroached state land. The property belonged to Haroon Rashid Ganie, son of Abdul Rashid Ganie—a known terrorist handler associated with the LeT, the police spokesperson said.

According to police Haroon Rashid Ganie, operating from Pakistan since 2018, has been implicated in orchestrating terror activities aimed at undermining national security and sovereignty.

A police official said that this operation is part of an ongoing campaign to dismantle terror networks and eradicate their support structures. Anantnag Police remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding law and order and ensuring that no individual or group misuses government land for unlawful activities, he said.

Pakistan-based Lashkar Militant Handler's 'Illegal' House Demolished In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag (ETV Bharat)

“Anantnag Police will persist with strict measures against terror operatives and their facilitators, reaffirming its uncompromising stance against terrorism in the District”.

The demolition of houses of militants in Kashmir started in the valley in December, 2022 when authorities demolished the house of militant Ashiq Nengro at Hanjan Bala, Rajpura area of Pulwama district on December 10 that year.

Nengro is currently based in the Kotli area of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The revenue department claimed at the time that the two-storeyed house was built “illegally” on government land. The authorities had attached Ashiq Hussain's house before it was demolished with a bulldozer.