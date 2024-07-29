ETV Bharat / state

Pakistan Army's SSG Commandos Behind Jammu, Kupwara Attacks: Former J&K DGP's Big Claim

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Former Jammu & Kashmir Director General of Police, Shesh Paul Vaid claims that Pakistani Army's SSG commandos are behind the recent attacks in Jammu and north Kashmir's Kupwara region. Vaid claims Pakistan SSG GoC Adil Rehmani was behind these attacks. Reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

(Left) Former J&K DGP SP Vaid; (Right) A 2023 photo of Army personnel keeping vigil along the Line of Control at Machil Sector, in Kupwara (ANI)

Jammu: Amid the rising militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, former Director General of Police, Shesh Paul Vaid on Monday claimed that Pakistani Army's SSG commandos are behind the recent attacks in Jammu and north Kashmir's Kupwara region.

"For the last few days, there has been a surge in attacks in the Jammu region and a similar situation in Kupwara. Pakistan SSG General Officer Commanding Adil Rehmani is behind these attacks. 600 SSG commandos have been earmarked for these operations, and many have already infiltrated into the Indian territory," Vaid said in a video post on his X handle.

"They have activated local sleeper and Jihadi cells. Two battalions of Special Commandos are waiting at the Pakistani border to enter Indian territory," he said. The former DGP, who led Jammu & Kashmir Police from 2016 to 2018, said it was "an act of war and India needs to respond accordingly".

Speaking to ETV Bharat earlier this month, Vaid had denied claims that the rising militant attacks, especially in Jammu region, were due to a security lapse. He said that the rising militant attacks could be attributed to multiple reasons, including the change by the deep state of Pakistan to mount an offensive against the security forces in the region and the changing dynamics post Article 370.

“We cannot say this is a security lapse that militants are active in Jammu Province but rather an underestimation of the situation in Jammu region especially post Article 370 abrogation and operation all out in the Kashmir valley where militants have not been able to carry out a big attack after Pulwama,” the former DGP said.

