Pak Hindu Migrants Granted Indian Citizenship Burst into Celebration in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur: The District Collectorate Jaipur in Rajasthan capital on Thursday echoed with a mix of patriotic and Hindu religious slogans by 14 Pakistani Hindu migrants after they were granted Indian citizenship by the local authorities here, sources said. The District Collectorate Jaipur reverberated with the slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Shri Ram' by the Pakistani migrants.

After acquiring citizenship, the faces of Pakistani migrants lit up and they expressed their happiness by feeding each other sweets and raising high pitched slogans. Additional District Collector South Abu Sufiyan Chauhan gave certificates of Indian citizenship to all the Pakistani migrants. The 14 Pakistani migrants who were given certificates of Indian citizenship on Thursday said they had been waiting for the moment for years.

But due to deficiency of the required documents, they had to wait a long time for Indian citizenship, they said. After getting Indian citizenship, Additional District Collector South Abu Sufiyan Chauhan congratulated everyone and wished for their bright future. The Pakistani migrants greeted each other by garlanding and hugging each other on the special occasion.

Additional District Collector South Abu Sufiyan Chauhan said that Jaipur district administration has given Indian citizenship to 294 people since 2017 including the 14 Pakistani migrants. Currently 85 applications for Indian citizenship are pending, he said adding that the process of completing their documents is going on.

“It will be our endeavor to dispose of these applications and give them Indian citizenship soon,” Chauhan said, adding Pakistani migrants are given Indian citizenship under different categories. Dr. Omendra Ratnu Ratnu of Nimittekam organization, which helps the Pakistani migrants in getting Indian citizenship, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting Indian citizenship to the Pakistani migrants.

“All of them were in trouble for a long time and their daughters were abducted in Pakistan. To remain Hindu and save their religion, these people left everything in Pakistan and came to India. After becoming Indian citizens, they will not face any problem in taking benefits of education, employment and other schemes. All their government documents will also be completed,” Ratnu said.

Pooja Kumari, one of the beneficiaries said that she is very happy. “Without Indian citizenship, I was facing difficulty in travel. Now I will be able to go anywhere easily,” Pooja said. She said that after becoming an Indian citizen, she will be able to get the benefits of the schemes “in a better way”. Manoj Vasu, another Pakistani Hindu migrant who has been waiting to become an Indian citizen for 23 years, said that his “struggle is over today”.

“In Pakistan we could not talk about our religion and here we are propagating our religion,” he said. Manoj said that compared to other districts, it is easier to get Indian citizenship in Jaipur district. The Pakistani Hindu migrants to be granted Indian citizenship are Bharat Raj, Pooja Kumari, Akshay Kumar, Kanwal Devi, Jaywanti, Indran Devi, Sachanand Das, Harish Kumar, Parul Kumari, Romia Kumari, Rahul Kumar, Mukund Mihir, Kunal Sharma and Manoj Kumar.