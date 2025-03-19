Painting, LED Light Installation At Shahi Jama Masjid Nears Completion In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal (ETV Bharat)

Sambhal: The painting and LED light installation at the Mughal-era Shahi Idgah masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal is nearing completion on orders by the Allahabad High Court.

The caretakers of the mosque claim that under the supervision of ASI, the mosque will be cleaned, painted and lit well before the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the month-long fasting during the Islamic month of Ramadan.

The Allahabad High Court had ordered the renovation of the mosque within three days starting Monday March 17. A total of 13 laborers have been deployed by the ASI for the painting of the mosque. Besides, about 400 colorful decorative lights are being installed in the mosque.

Advocate Zafar Ali, president of Jama Masjid, said that the mosque is being painted on orders by the High Court even as lighting arrangements are also being made.

“This has brought a wave of happiness in the Muslim community. The mosque is being painted only white. No other colour is being applied. For this, we have left everything to the ASI. Therefore, we have no problem and there is no opposition of any kind,” Zafar said.

“All the work will be completed within the time period given by the High Court. If the work remains incomplete due to any reason, a request will be made to the High Court to grant more time”.

The Mughal-era mosque is at the centre of a controversy after Hindu petitioners claimed that the mosque stands at the site of an existing Hindu temple.