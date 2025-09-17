ETV Bharat / state

Paint Thrown On Statue Of Bal Thackeray's Wife Meenatai; Police Launch Probe

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray visits the statue of his late aunt Meenatai Thackeray, after it was allegedly defaced with red paint by an unidentified person, at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. ( PTI )

Mumbai: The statue of late Meenatai Thackeray, the wife of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, at Shivaji Park here was defaced with oil paint by unidentified persons, prompting police to launch an investigation on Wednesday amid outrage among party workers.

The incident came to light when an onlooker spotted red oil paint on the bust and the pedestal around 6.30 am. As the news spread, workers of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) rushed to the spot and cleaned the premises. The police were subsequently informed, an official said.

Eight teams have been formed to identify the perpetrators, the official said, adding that police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the Shivaji Park area. An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under section 298 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with the intent to insult the religion of any class of persons) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at Shivaji Park police station.

The Shiv Sena matriarch, fondly addressed as 'Maasaheb' by Shiv Sainiks, was known for being a soft-spoken person who stood by her mercurial husband through life's thick and thin. The incident brought together workers of the Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), strengthening the reconciliation buzz between the two parties, led by cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, respectively.

As emotions ran high among workers, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray visited the site separately. Condemning the defacement, Uddhav said creating unrest in Maharashtra seems to be the motive. This could be done by someone who is shy to take the name of their parents, he said, and appealed to the party workers to exercise restraint.