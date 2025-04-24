Pahalgam Terror Attack: Wife, Daughters Bid Tearful Adieu To Slain Maharashtra Native, Father-In-Law Performs Last Rites

Navi Mumbai: The last rites of Dilip Desale, a resident of Panvel, who died in the terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, were performed on Thursday. The mortal remains of Desale were consigned to flames at the cremation ground in Kewar Podi.
A total of 39 tourists from Nisarg Travels Panvel would have gone for Jammu and Kashmir tourism. Mitrani Akhleli Kashmir Trip after retirement: The deceased person was about to retire. Desale along with his wife and friends went to Jammu and Kashmir.
His wife and other friends are survivors of the attack. On the other hand, Subodh Patil, a retired customs officer from Kamothe, and his wife Manik Patil were injured in the attack. Friends recalled Desale as a very amiable personality. According to them, he exuded warmth everywhere he used to go.
His neighbours, friends and family members fondly remembered him as they paid last respects to the deceased with heavy hearts. Desale is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.
Dilip Desale's father-in-law and mother-in-law Nayani performed his last rites. Desale's family roots are from Nashik. They became permanent residents of Panvel only for the sake of employment.
School minister from Desale's residence and Nashik's Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi and some top government officials were present.