Pahalgam Terror Attack: Terrorists Asked Kanpur Bizman Name Before Killing Him In Front Of Wife

Kanpur: A businessman from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh was among 26 tourists killed in the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Shubham Dwivedi got married two months ago and went to Pahalgam with his wife. After asking his name, the terrorists shot him dead in front of his wife.

A pall of gloom descended on his Shyamnagar house in Kanpur. Saurabh Dwivedi, Shubham's cousin, said the tragic news came in the afternoon. He said family members came to know about the death of his brother in the terrorist attack that took place in Kashmir.

According to him, the terrorists asked Shubham's name and then shot him in the head. Shubham, who had left Kanpur with his wife Sanya and other family members on April 17 was supposed to return on Wednesday.

Saurabh said no one had ever thought that Shubham would ever come back again. "In the afternoon, when the family members sat together, suddenly my sister-in-law called to inform us that Shubham was also shot in the terrorist attack in Kashmir. As soon as this information was received, there was shock and panic in the family," he said.

He got married on February 12

According to him, family members were petrified to learn that Shubham was shot and he has died. He got married on February 12. Other family members, who were accompanied by Shubham during their Kashmir trip, had planned to visit other places including Gulmarg and Sonamarg.

On Tuesday, all the family members were roaming in Pahalgam. Shubham arrived a little late with his wife and suddenly was attacked by the terrorists. "We are yet to come to terms with the tragic news of my 31-year-old brother. No government or administrative officials have not informed us about his death," Saurabh said.