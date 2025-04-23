ETV Bharat / state

Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Cancels His Scheduled Kanpur Visit

Kanpur: In the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday that left nearly 26 civilians dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his scheduled visit to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on April 24.

Among the victims include Shubham from Kanpur, who had gone to Kashmir on a vacation with his wife and family.

During the visit, PM Modi was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 20,656 crore for Kanpur and other cities of the state. This apart, he was also supposed to inaugurate five new metro stations in Kanpur.

Earlier on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had reached Kanpur to take stock of the preparations for PM Modi's visit. He had instructed officials to ensure that all preparations were in place.