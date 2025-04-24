Pahalgam Terror Attack: Last Rites Of Raipur Businessman Held With State Honours

Raipur: The last rites of Dinesh Miraniya, a business, killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, were performed with state honours at Marwari crematorium in Veerbhadra Nagar in Raipur on Thursday. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who had cut short his Mumbai tour and returned to Raipur, paid his tributes to Mirania.

Among others present at the crematorium were deputy CM Vijay Sharma, BJP state president Kiran Singh Dev and senior politicians. Mirania's last journey from his residence to crematorium began at 9 am.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and former Chief Minister and Assembly Speaker, Raman Singh, reached Mirania's residence, where they paid tributes to him. Many other leaders and governments officials were also present at his house.

"The kind of incidents that are happening at the behest of Pakistan are being condemned across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in this devastating incident. The entire country wants that the terrorists should be eliminated. The martyrdom of the civilians will not go in vain. The country stands with them. This is just the beginning. More decisions will be taken in regard to this incident and the country will come to know soon," Raman Singh said.

Expressing grief over the incident and condoling Mirania's family, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said no condemnation would be enough. He also attacked the Centre saying claims of ending terrorism prove to be hollow. "People visited Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of the government's claim. There were no security personnel, no police, no CCTV. They were straightaway killed. This is very painful," he added.