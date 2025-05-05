ETV Bharat / state

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Jammu and Kashmir Police Intensify Searches Across Srinagar

Srinagar: Continuing its crackdown against alleged terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists, Jammu and Kashmir Police has intensified its searches across multiple locations in the summer capital.

The police said in a statement that it carried out searches across the city today in 13 houses of the terror associates as part of its investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), with an aim to dismantle terror-supporting infrastructure in the district.

The searches were conducted by proper legal procedures in the presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of the police.

The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents, digital devices, etc., with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the nation, it said.