Pahalgam Terror Attack: Jammu and Kashmir Police Intensify Searches Across Srinagar

Srinagar: Continuing its crackdown against alleged terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists, Jammu and Kashmir Police has intensified its searches across multiple locations in the summer capital.
The police said in a statement that it carried out searches across the city today in 13 houses of the terror associates as part of its investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), with an aim to dismantle terror-supporting infrastructure in the district.
The searches were conducted by proper legal procedures in the presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of the police.
The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents, digital devices, etc., with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the nation, it said.
“This decisive action of J&K Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities,” police said.
The police warned that any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law.
Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists in which 26 civilians were killed, the police have launched a massive crackdown in the Valley and, according to reports, detained 2800 suspected individuals and booked 90 persons under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
