Indian Woman Married To Pakistani Refuses To Let Children Leave Country Alone

Meerut: With India suspending visa services for Pakistani nationals following the Pahalgam terror attack, an Indian woman married in Pakistan has been stuck in limbo.

Complications rose as she possesses an Indian passport and her two children Pakistani passports. The Ministry of External Affairs has allowed her to stay in India but asked her children to leave. The woman has appealed to the officials at Wagah border in Amritsar to either allow her to go to Pakistan with her children or allow her children to stay with her in India.

Sana, a resident of Ghosiyan Mohalla in Sardhana police station area of ​​Meerut, was married to a man in Karachi in 2020. SP Rural Rakesh Kumar Mishra said Piruddin's daughter Sana has a three-year-old son and a six-month-old daughter. She had come to her family's home in Sardhana with her children on a 40-day visa to attend a wedding on April 26, he said.

Things changed on April 22 following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Visas of Pakistani nationals were cancelled, the decades-old Indus Water Treaty was suspended and Attari-Wagah border shut. Security agencies made preparations to send Sana and her children to Pakistan and on Friday, three of them were sent on Amritsar.

However, on arriving in Amritsar, Sana was told that the Ministry of External Affairs had instructed her to stay in India and send her children to Pakistan. Sana raised strong objections saying either she be allowed to leave for Pakistan along with her children or allow her children to stay with her in India. She pleaded before the officials at Amritsar Wagah border saying she still has 32 days left for her visa to expire so she should be allowed to keep her children with her. She said that she cannot part with her children under any circumstance. The officials said that they will take up the matter with higher authorities after which, Sana and her children returned to her maternal home in Sardhana.

Sana said, "Father of my children is in Pakistan. I cannot send them to Pakistan alone. For now, wherever I stay, my children will stay with me."

The intelligence department has said that the number of people who came to Meerut from Pakistan on visas of two months or less is only three. By late Friday night, all three were sent to Pakistan. The department has also prepared a report on people from Pakistan who have stayed back for more than two months. Deliberations are still underway on whether to send them to Pakistan or not. Action will be taken only after receiving further instructions from the government, officials said.