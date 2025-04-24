Pahalgam Terror Attack: Gujarat Govt To Give Rs 5 Lakh To Kin Of Victims From State

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday night announced that his government will pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the three tourists from the state who died in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

"The Gujarat government stands with all sympathy with the families of those who died in terror attack...it will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of state tourists who died and Rs 50,000 to those injured," Patel said on X.

A government release said Patel will travel to Bhavnagar on Thursday to pay respects to father-son duo Yatish Parmar and Smit Parmar who were killed in the attack.

Shailesh Kalathiya from Surat was another person from Gujarat who fell prey to the terrorists' bullets.