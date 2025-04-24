ETV Bharat / state

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Gujarat Govt To Give Rs 5 Lakh To Kin Of Victims From State

The Chief Minister will travel to Bhavnagar on Thursday to pay respects to the father-son duo who were killed in the attack.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Gujarat Govt To Give Rs 5 Lakh To Kin Of Victims From State
File image of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 24, 2025 at 7:52 AM IST

1 Min Read

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday night announced that his government will pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the three tourists from the state who died in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

"The Gujarat government stands with all sympathy with the families of those who died in terror attack...it will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of state tourists who died and Rs 50,000 to those injured," Patel said on X.

A government release said Patel will travel to Bhavnagar on Thursday to pay respects to father-son duo Yatish Parmar and Smit Parmar who were killed in the attack.

Shailesh Kalathiya from Surat was another person from Gujarat who fell prey to the terrorists' bullets.

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday night announced that his government will pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the three tourists from the state who died in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

"The Gujarat government stands with all sympathy with the families of those who died in terror attack...it will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of state tourists who died and Rs 50,000 to those injured," Patel said on X.

A government release said Patel will travel to Bhavnagar on Thursday to pay respects to father-son duo Yatish Parmar and Smit Parmar who were killed in the attack.

Shailesh Kalathiya from Surat was another person from Gujarat who fell prey to the terrorists' bullets.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAHALGAM ATTACKBHUPENDRA PATELGUJARAT

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.