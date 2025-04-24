Pahalgam Terror Attack: Family Performs Last Rites Of Sushil Nathaniel In Madhya Pradesh

Indore: The last rites of Sushil Nathaniel of Indore, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, were performed in Juni Indore cemetery as per the Christian customs on Thursday.

A resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sushil Nathaniel, who worked as a branch manager for LIC, was killed, with his daughter Akanksha sustaining bullet injuries. Nathaniel had gone to Jammu and Kashmir on April 19 along with his wife, son and daughter.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Silavat, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Jeetu Patwari, and Shahar Qazi were present at the cemetery.

During the last rites, Sushil's wife Jennifer said, "You saved me, but you yourself left." A pall of gloom has descended in the area following the sad demise of Sushil. Sushil's daughter was shot in the leg and reached the graveyard on a wheelchair to bid her last farewell to her father.

The wife of Sushil's brother, Vikas, Jema Vikas, spoke to the media and shared that they received information about the matter on Tuesday night at around 9:30 pm, after Sushil's son, Ostin, called them.

"Jenifer bhabhi said that the terrorist asked Sushil bhaiya to recite Kalma on his knees, following which bhaiya reciprocated that he was Christian, and bhaiya told bhabhi to move aside from there. In the meantime, the terrorist shot bhaiya, and he died on the spot. Our niece, Akansha, also sustained bullet injuries in her leg," Jema Vikas said.

Since the attack, India has taken multiple steps against Pakistan, such as suspending the Indus Water treaty, closing the Wagah-Attari border, and declaring certain Pakistani High Commission officers as Persona Non Grata.

As many as 26 people were killed in the gruesome attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadows, was one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed and one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in the same year.

Read More