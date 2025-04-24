ETV Bharat / state

Pahalgam Massacre: Karnataka Govt Blames Intelligence Failure, Calls For Probe To Fix Accountability

Bengaluru: Citing the failure of the Union Home Ministry as the reason behind the terror attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, the Karnataka Government on Thursday called for a comprehensive probe into the incidents and urged that responsibility be fixed.

The state cabinet meeting held at Male Mahadeshwara Betta in the border district of Chamarajanagar, 150 km south of Bengaluru, condemned the terror attack on innocent tourists while offering condolences to bereaved families.

"Due to its weakness and failure, the Intelligence Department has brought shame to the entire nation before the world. The Karnataka Government strongly condemns this lapse and demands an efficient and thorough probe to fix accountability," the Cabinet resolved.