Pahalgam Massacre: Karnataka Govt Blames Intelligence Failure, Calls For Probe To Fix Accountability

The Karnataka government condemned the terror attacks in Pahalgam and called for a probe to fix accountability.

Karnataka Vidhana Soudha. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 24, 2025 at 6:29 PM IST

Bengaluru: Citing the failure of the Union Home Ministry as the reason behind the terror attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, the Karnataka Government on Thursday called for a comprehensive probe into the incidents and urged that responsibility be fixed.

The state cabinet meeting held at Male Mahadeshwara Betta in the border district of Chamarajanagar, 150 km south of Bengaluru, condemned the terror attack on innocent tourists while offering condolences to bereaved families.

"Due to its weakness and failure, the Intelligence Department has brought shame to the entire nation before the world. The Karnataka Government strongly condemns this lapse and demands an efficient and thorough probe to fix accountability," the Cabinet resolved.

"Furthermore, the Cabinet indirectly criticised the BJP for attempting to inflame communal sentiments, stating that exploiting terror attacks on innocent people for the dirty politics of communal consolidation is inhuman."

It also called for a united and concerted effort to root out corruption. "It is time to treat terror attacks as dastardly acts that are being unleashed on the human race, and they should be rooted out," the cabinet resolved.

