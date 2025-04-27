‘Terrorist Was Wearing Green Kurta, Pyjama’: Pahalgam Attack Victim's Wife Identifies Gunman In Viral Picture

Surat: Shital Kalathiya, the wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shailesh Kalathiya, has identified the terrorist who shot his husband in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday (April 22). She said the attacker sported a beard and was wearing a green kurta pyjama.

Shital claimed that in a recently shared picture on social media and TV channels, the second person from the right was the one who shot her husband dead. “The person in the picture is wearing a blue t-shirt, but at the time of the attack, he was wearing a green kurta pyjama. He was also wearing a hat with a camera mounted on it,” she recalled.

Shailesh (44) was among the 26 people who were killed as terrorists rained bullets on tourists at Baisaran, an off-site meadow in Pahalgam. He was cremated in his native village on Thursday. The Surat native was posted at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Mumbai and had applied for a week's leave to take his family to Kashmir.

Viral images of suspected attackers (Social media)

Shailesh was travelling with his wife, son, and daughter. They had already visited other tourist destinations in the valley, including Sonamarg and Gulmarg, after arriving in the capital, Srinagar, from Mumbai a few days ago.

Shital said the family was also preparing to celebrate his birthday on April 23, but their happiness was short-lived, and the incident left a deep void in their life.

“Terrorists appeared and attacked us just 15 minutes after we reached Baisaran. They isolated the Muslims by asking everyone to recite ‘Kalma’,” she claimed. “Then one of them shot two bullets in Shailesh's chest from a distance of two to three feet.”

After the gunmen shot her husband, he fell into her lap, but the terrorist stood there and kept smiling, looking at him for two minutes. “He was watching whether the person he shot was dead or not. It also seemed as if the leader of the terrorists was watching the scenes unfolding through the camera mounted on his hat,” she added.