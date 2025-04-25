ETV Bharat / state

Pahalgam Attack: Special Session Of Jammu Kashmir Assembly On Monday

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has summoned a special session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Monday (April 28) at Jammu.

The session has been summoned on the request of the Union Territory government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday, after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 persons were killed by heavily armed terrorists.

Summoning the session, the LG said, “ I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, do hereby summon the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to meet at Jammu on Monday, the 28th of April, 2025, at 10:30 AM.”

Secretary of the J&K Legislative Assembly, Manoj Kumar Pandit, said, “In terms of rule 3 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, all the members are requested to kindly attend the session of the Legislative Assembly on the appointed date, time and place.”