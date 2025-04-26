ETV Bharat / state

Family Of 18 From Pakistan Wants To Stay Back In Barmer, Urges Govt To Issue Long Tern Visa

Members of the family said there are no jobs in Pakistan and they are fed up of life there.

A family of 18 from Pakistan that had arrived in Rajasthan a few days back on Saturday said they do not wish to return and demanded they be allowed to stay in India.
Women from the family from Pakistan at Barmer (ETV Bharat)
Barmer: A family of 18 from Pakistan that had arrived in Rajasthan a few days back on Saturday said they do not wish to return and demanded they be allowed to stay in India.

The family from Tando Allahyar district of Hyderabad in Pakistan had arrived at their relatives' house in Barmer district on April 19. After the Pahalgam terror attack incident, the Central Government cancelled the visas of Pakistani citizens and directed them to return to their country. However, the family does not want to return and wants to stay back on long term visa.

One of the family members Suresh Kumar said there are no job opportunities in Pakistan. "I came to Barmer on a visa on April 19 to settle down. After the incident in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has cancelled our visas and instructed us to return. We do not want to go back to Pakistan. We urge government to let us stay here," he said. Suresh said most of his family members and relatives stay in India and he and the others wish to spend their lives here.

Another member of the family Kailash said he came here as was fed up with his life in Pakistan. "There are a total of 18 members in my family, which includes women, children and men. We demand the government that we be allowed to stay here. We do not want to go back to Pakistan," he said. No comments were made by any administrative official on the issue.

