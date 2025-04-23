Pahalgam Attack: Kashmiris Offer Free Rides, Open Homes For Tourists

Srinagar: In the wake of a deadly militant attack that claimed 26 lives in the idyllic tourist destination of Pahalgam, a powerful gesture of compassion has emerged from Kashmir's heart: local auto-rickshaw drivers in Srinagar are offering free rides to tourists.

The attack, which occurred on April 22 in the alpine meadows of Baisaran — often referred to as "mini Switzerland" — sent shockwaves across the country. Gunmen believed to be affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), opened fire on a group of tourists around 2:30 pm, officials said. Disguised in security uniforms, they sprayed bullets indiscriminately, targeting unsuspecting vacationers who had come to soak in the tranquil beauty of the hills.

Victims hailed from all corners of India — Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka — and included two foreign nationals from Nepal and the UAE. Several of the injured remain critical.

As Kashmir reels from the horror, a quiet resilience is taking shape on the streets of Srinagar. In Lal Chowk — the commercial and emotional core of the city — auto-rickshaw drivers at the iconic Lala Rukh stand decided, without fanfare or coordination, to ferry tourists for free.

As tourists run for safety after the Pahalgam terror attack, autorickshaw drivers in Srinagar are offering free rides to the visitors in a heartwarming gesture. (ETV Bharat)

"This was not just an attack on tourists. This was an attack on Kashmir's soul," said Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Srinagar. "We couldn't stand by. They came here as our guests, and they left in fear. That broke our hearts."

"A young couple, visibly shaken, arrived at the stand asking for directions to the airport. They didn't know who to trust. I told them, ‘You're safe here. We're with you.' And we dropped them off at the airport. They insisted on paying, but how could we accept money at such a moment?" Bilal recounted.

Over a dozen drivers have joined Bilal in offering complimentary rides not just to the airport, but to hotels and even food stalls. They have also coordinated with local hotels to identify tourists who may need assistance.

In a similar heartwarming gesture of providing services free of cost, Dr. Irfan Ul Shamas, a doctor based in Srinagar, has also opened the doors of his hotel and homestay.

Taking to social media, Dr. Shamas said: "Any tourist who is facing issues with accommodation due to the closed highway and high airfare can contact 7006450920 for a free stay at my hotel and homestay."

Like Dr. Shamas, other hoteliers have also made their properties available for stranded tourists.