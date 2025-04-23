Pahalgam Attack: Kashmir Rises In Solidarity With Victims

Srinagar: In a first, the mainstream political parties held protests against the deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday. At least 26 tourists were killed and several others injured in the attack.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti led a protest march from her office to the popular Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in Lal Chowk. Mehbooba was accompanied by her party leaders and activists.

“I want to say to the people of the country that we are ashamed; Kashmir is ashamed. We are standing with you in this time of crisis.The attack that happened in Pahalgam is not only an attack on innocent tourists, it is also an attack on Kashmiriyat. Such attacks won’t be tolerated by the people of Kashmir,” Mehbooba said.

The PDP chief said the Home Minister who is in Kashmir should expose “those people” who are involved in the attack and punish them. “We are hurt and shocked and won’t do any politics on it,” she said, when asked whether it was a security lapse.

Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Srinagar on Tuesday evening and is camping in the city. Shah paid tributes to the victims at Srinagar Police Control Room before their bodies were flown to their native places.

PDP’s protest was followed by the protest of the ruling National Conference (NC) and Congress. Led by the JK chief minister’s Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, the NC leaders and activists demanded punishment to the terrorists and justice to the victims of the attack. The NC leaders led the protests from their Nawa-e-Subh in the city. Wani shouted slogans of “terrorism not acceptable, stop killings of innocents, punish the culprits”.

NC holds protest against Pahalgam terror attack, at Lal Chowk, Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) observed a two-minute silence at the party’s office to express deep sorrow and solidarity over the attack. Led by PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, the party emphasized the importance of maintaining communal harmony in these challenging times.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) National General Secretary and Member of Parliament, KC Venugopal, who was in Srinagar, said the Pahalgam terror attack “deserves a befitting reply” from the country.

Traders in Lal Chowk held a protest march in the city centre while students and scholars of University of Kashmir held a peaceful protest on the campus and condemned the attack. A trader said that the protest is a show of "solidarity with the victims and their grieving families.”

Locals protest against the killing of tourists in Pahalgam terror attack, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and senior BJP leader, Sunil Sharma, who paid tributes to the victims at Police Control Room, said that the government led by the BJP will “not spare those who are involved in the attack or supported the attackers.”

Sharma lauded the people of Jammu and Kashmir for protesting against the attack and condemning terrorism. “People are protesting across the region which shows their anger against Pakistan. These protests boost morale of our security forces who will ensure the attackers are brought to justice," he said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and legislator M Y Tarigami said the attack on tourists who had come here for recreation is dastardly and shocking for all. "Tourism provides employment to people in Kashmir where job and earning opportunities are less. The attack is a blow to this section of the population which earned their livelihood from tourism. We are ashamed of such a dastardly attack. This is not the time to do politics but the powers that be from New Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir should introspect about what they show and what is happening and address the deficiencies," Tarigami said.

The Kashmir valley today shut down against the attack. The shutdown call was given by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, supported by NC, Peoples Conference and separatist leader and Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Traders, transporters, student associations, private school associations and civil society groups had supported the shutdown.