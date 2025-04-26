ETV Bharat / state

Pahalgam Attack: Houses Of 5 Suspected Militants Demolished Across South Kashmir

Srinagar: Following the deadly attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, security forces have demolished the houses of five suspected militants—including a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander—in coordinated operations across the Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Saturday.

The demolitions carried out over the past 48 hours mark one of the most aggressive responses by Indian security agencies in recent months and come amid heightened military operations to hunt down the perpetrators behind the attack on Tuesday at Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley.

In Pulwama's Murran area, the double-storey house of Ehsan Ul Haq Sheikh was levelled by explosives late Friday night. Sheikh, believed to have trained in Pakistan in 2018, is suspected to be directly involved in the Pahalgam attack and has been under the radar of security agencies for several years, officials said.

Just hours later, security forces razed the house of Shahid Ahmed Kutte, a LeT commander, in Chotipora village of Shopian. Kutte was described by police officials as a key operative who played a crucial role in coordinating militant activity in south Kashmir since 2020. "He was central to LeT's resurgence in the Valley," a senior police official told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity.