Pahalgam Attack Fallout: Tourist Footfall Declines In Patnitop, Bhaderwah Areas Of Jammu Division

Jammu: Days after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which killed 26 persons, mostly tourists, its impact has spread to Patnitop and Bhaderwah, both popular tourist destinations in the Jammu division. Hoteliers in the hilly resorts have been receiving hundreds of calls from tourists to cancel their bookings since the attack.

“We receive calls at regular intervals regarding the cancellation of bookings. These calls are mostly from tourists from outside Jammu and Kashmir, like Gujarat and Maharashtra, and those local tourists who are arriving are not in the best spirits,” claimed Sanjay Seth, an official of J&K Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC).

Patnitop is the nearest tourist resort to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, and many pilgrims head to this area to enjoy the scenic beauty without spending much money and time.

“After such barbaric incidents, bookings get cancelled, and we also refund the amount, but the issue is that the police are harassing us unnecessarily,” alleged Rajesh Thakur, a hotelier in Patnitop.