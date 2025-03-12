PAGIR’s 18th Founding Day Highlights Commitment to Disability Rights in Ladakh

Leh: The People’s Action Group for Inclusion and Rights (PAGIR) marked its 18th Founding Day today with a celebration at its office in Saboo Thang, Leh. The celebration highlighted PAGIR’s commitment to advocating for the rights of people with disabilities in Ladakh and fostering inclusivity in society.

Speaking at the event, Tsewang Dorjey, President of PAGIR, expressed his gratitude to all attendees and reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to its mission. He said, “The primary objective of PAGIR is to support the differently abled community in Ladakh. The organisation was founded in 2007 by Mohd Iqbal, Kunzang Dolma, and two other team members from outside Ladakh. Over the past 18 years, we have been working tirelessly to uplift and empower differently abled individuals”.

He continued, “Mohd Iqbal, the founder of PAGIR, has been a guiding force and an inspiration to many of us. I, too, am dedicated to working for the welfare of the differently abled and hope that their concerns will be addressed in the coming days. There is still much to be done. The specially abled individuals of Ladakh deserve the same rights and facilities available to their counterparts in other parts of the world. Our issues must be addressed through various government schemes and policies. Additionally, all buildings should be made accessible to them by the prescribed guidelines.”

Thinles Norboo, founder of Ladakh Basket and recipient of the Youth20 and National Iconic Youth Award 2025, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He applauded PAGIR’s relentless efforts in empowering differently-abled individuals and promoting self-reliance. He said, “Even though they are specially abled, they are doing commendable work. As Chetan Angchuk mentioned, PAGIR has been an eye-opener for Ladakhi society. Inspired by their dedication, many individuals in Ladakh have ventured into entrepreneurship”.

“The way they have performed shows that they lead fulfilling and happy lives. Instead of focusing on our shortcomings, we should recognise our strengths and skills and strive to make things happen. One of the biggest challenges in our society today is that many youths are engaging in harmful activities, posing a serious threat to Ladakh’s cultural and social fabric. If we must talk about disability, this is the real crisis we face.” He extended his support to PAGIR.

Chetan Angchuk, Advisor of PAGIR, said, “In our society, specially-abled individuals are often ignored, which should not be the case. I have been working with them for the past 20 years, and I firmly believe that they should be recognised for their unique abilities rather than labeled as disabled. They possess different capacities, and their inclusion is essential for a healthy society—whether in decision-making or any other sphere, their participation matters”.

Further, he said, “PAGIR has played a crucial role in our society by inspiring both individuals and organisations. As an educator, I have always used their examples to motivate others. One of their remarkable initiatives is Jungwa Srunskyob, an innovative project where they collect waste, recycle it, and repurpose it—setting an example of sustainability. If they can achieve such extraordinary feats, imagine what a so-called 'normal' person can accomplish.”

“Another initiative, Himalayan on Wheels, has been pioneering accessible tourism by organising tours for specially-abled travellers. Their efforts have made many places more accessible, proving that travel is for everyone. On this occasion, I urge people to seek guidance from PAGIR, as they continue to lead by example and bring positive change to our society,” concluded Chetan Angchuk.

Phunsog Ladakhi, a renowned actor, filmmaker, and yoga master from Ladakh, was also present. He expressed his gratitude to PAGIR for the opportunity to conduct an acting training program for 25 students from across the country.

The event concluded with a cultural program by PAGIR members, celebrating the organisation's achievements over the years.