Padma Shri For Maruti Chitampalli: A Legacy Of Forest Conservation And Language Enrichment

Solapur: The Central Government today announced the Padma Shri award for Maruti Bhujangrao Chitampalli, a renowned ornithologist, wildlife researcher, and writer from the Solapur region.
Being a member of the Maharashtra Forest Department, Chitampalli has presented substantial literature about birds, animals, and forest resources. His writing contributed to the enrichment of the Marathi dictionary by inducting many words into it; besides, he happened to be the president of Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. The Padma Shri recognition further adorns his invaluable contributions to the archives of Solapur.
Chitampalli on Receiving the Award
"I have never felt so happy in my life," said Chitampalli, talking about the recognition. "I thank the government. Today, I remember all the days I spent in the forest.”
“I have contributed over one lakh new words to the Marathi language, and the work for their inclusion in the dictionary is still on. Wild animals can smell human nature. For example, tigers can sense whether a person eats meat. That's why these attacks are happening," he said.
Chitampalli said he had stopped eating meat when he was ten years old. “Today, I can differentiate between the various animals that consume onions and garlic. I am privileged to receive this award,” he said.
About Maruti Chitampalli
Born on November 12, 1932, in Solapur, Maruti Chitampalli is a prominent writer and internationally recognised ornithologist. He belongs to a family of mill workers; his father was an advocate for education and a lover of reading.
Inspired by his father's passion for learning and his ancestors' love of nature, Chitampalli took up a career in forestry. He was highly influenced by his teacher, Limbamama, in the forester domain.
Chitampalli's Education and Career
He did his schooling at T.M. Pore School and Northcote Technical High School in Solapur, followed by higher secondary at Dayanand College in Solapur. After that, he attended State Forest College in Coimbatore, besides several institutes of forest and wildlife science in Bangalore, Delhi, Kanha National Park, and Dehradun. He did his Sanskrit language and literature studies at Nanded and Pune. Later, he learnt German and Russian.
Chitampalli had served the Maharashtra Forest Department for more than 30 years in Dhebewadi and Melghat, among other places. He retired as Deputy Director of the Melghat Tiger Reserve in 1990. He has done extensive work in Karnala Bird Sanctuary, Navegaon National Park, Nagzira Sanctuary, and Melghat Tiger Reserve.
