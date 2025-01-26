ETV Bharat / state

Padma Shri For Maruti Chitampalli: A Legacy Of Forest Conservation And Language Enrichment

Solapur: The Central Government today announced the Padma Shri award for Maruti Bhujangrao Chitampalli, a renowned ornithologist, wildlife researcher, and writer from the Solapur region.

Being a member of the Maharashtra Forest Department, Chitampalli has presented substantial literature about birds, animals, and forest resources. His writing contributed to the enrichment of the Marathi dictionary by inducting many words into it; besides, he happened to be the president of Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. The Padma Shri recognition further adorns his invaluable contributions to the archives of Solapur.

Chitampalli on Receiving the Award

"I have never felt so happy in my life," said Chitampalli, talking about the recognition. "I thank the government. Today, I remember all the days I spent in the forest.”

“I have contributed over one lakh new words to the Marathi language, and the work for their inclusion in the dictionary is still on. Wild animals can smell human nature. For example, tigers can sense whether a person eats meat. That's why these attacks are happening," he said.

Chitampalli said he had stopped eating meat when he was ten years old. “Today, I can differentiate between the various animals that consume onions and garlic. I am privileged to receive this award,” he said.