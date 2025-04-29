Padma Shri Conferred On Late Reverend Lama Lobzang For His Lifelong Contributions; Nephew Thanks Centre

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Reverend Lama Lobzang, who passed away on March 16, 2024, was posthumously honoured with the Padma Shri on April 28 by President Droupadi Murmu for his exceptional contributions to the welfare and healthcare of the Ladakhi people. The award was received by his nephew, Tashi Motup Kau.

A revered Buddhist monk and social reformer, Lama Lobzang was born into the Kau family of Sheynam, Leh in 1931. In 1962, he became the private secretary to Kushok Bakula Rinpoche and played a key role in establishing Ladakh Bodh Vihar in Delhi — a centre for education and medical support for Ladakhis.

Recognising the importance of modern education, he helped many Ladakhi children to study in Sarnath and at the Ladakh Institute of Higher Studies, Delhi, later renamed as Vishesh Kendriya Vidyalaya. He also served on various national commissions for Scheduled Castes and Tribes and was the founder and Secretary General of the International Buddhist Confederation.

As President of Ashoka Mission in the 1980s, he initiated support services for patients and their families seeking treatment in Delhi hospitals. Over his lifetime, he received several prestigious honours from India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Thailand, and Mongolia —including a Lifetime Achievement Award from LAHDC Leh and a Medal of Honour from the Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace, presented by the Vice-President of India in 2024.

Tashi Motup Kau said, "We are all aware of his immense contributions to Ladakh. For the past 50–60 years, he dedicated himself to the welfare of the region. While he made significant contributions to Buddhism at both national and international levels, the work that most deeply touched people's lives was in the field of health and medical care."

"Though he is no longer with us, the Centre has recognised his lifetime of service, and for that, I express my heartfelt gratitude, both to the Centre and to the people of Ladakh. This is a proud and joyous moment for all of us," added Kau.

Kau said, "Health and medical care were the most important areas of his work. I have been working with him for the past 20 years, so even though he is no longer with us, continuing his work has not been very difficult, as I have been involved in it for many years. Just like he used to care for patients, we still receive people from all over Ladakh seeking help."

"Many patients continue to be referred to Delhi, and we are committed to assisting them. The Ashoka Mission has been a great support for the people of Ladakh, and we are confident that in the years to come, it will continue to benefit patients, students, and the broader community. Fulfilling his dream, that Asoka mission should serve the people of Ladakh, is now our responsibility. With the continued support of our leaders, organisations, and the people of Ladakh, we will carry his legacy forward," he stressed.

Chering Dorje Lakrook, Former MLC, said, "It is a moment of great joy for us that the award was conferred on late Lama Lobzang. However, it would have been even more meaningful if he had received it while he was alive. Still, this recognition is well-deserved, as he worked tirelessly for Ladakh throughout his life. It is a proud moment for all the people of Ladakh."

"Lama Lobzang played a role in every major movement we undertook. During the agitation for Central Administration, in which many were injured, he was present in Ladakh and offered his support. He also made significant contributions during the movement for Scheduled Tribe status. When we continued our agitation for 4–5 years after that for Hill Council, he remained involved and supported us at every step," added Lakrook.

"Whenever we had work in Delhi, whether it was meeting Ministers or MPs, he was always there to assist. His contributions cannot be forgotten. Additionally, he worked for the Buddha Vihara and was the founder of the Ashoka Mission. He helped many patients from Ladakh by organising medical camps across the region, in Zanskar, Changthang, Nubra, Kargil, and Leh. Now, Tashi Motup Kau is continuing this legacy," Lakrook said.

Tashi Angchuk, who has worked closely with Lama Lobzang for years, says, “We had hoped for this recognition earlier, as he deserved a higher honour than the Padma Shri. This award is truly well-deserved. For the past 50 years, he has dedicated himself to the welfare of Ladakh, particularly in the field of health."

"His contributions extend beyond Ladakh to the entire Himalayan region. His work is so vast, it cannot be fully described in words. In Ladakh, whether it was securing Scheduled Tribe status or establishing the Hill Council, Lama Lobzang played a crucial role. He worked closely with Kushok Bakula Rinpoche and served as a key mediator between Ladakh and the Centre. He was also a member of the National Commission. Almost all major leaders of Ladakh coordinated their efforts through Lama Lobzang. He has contributed significantly to the promotion of Buddhism at both the Indian and Asian levels. In the 1980s, he invited experts like Chandra Bhal Tripathi to assist him," said Tashi Angchuk.

Rigzin Spalbar, Former Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC Leh, said, "He deserved this award much earlier, during his lifetime. His contributions to Ladakh are immense, and though the recognition has come late, it is truly well-deserved. Whether it was the demand for central administration in the 1970s, the Scheduled Tribe status, the Hill Council movement, or the Union Territory agitation, we have witnessed his efforts firsthand."

"He acted like an ambassador for Ladakh. Lamaji provided expert guidance, both legal and constitutional, on issues such as Scheduled Tribe recognition, the formation of the Hill Council, and many other initiatives. He had strong networks and often brought in experts from Delhi to assist. For many years, he has been instrumental in improving healthcare in Ladakh. Every year, he arranged for specialists from AIIMS to conduct medical camps in Leh. In Delhi, he personally visited hospitals to help Ladakhi patients. His contributions are unforgettable and deeply appreciated," added Spalbar.

He said, "Besides, he has also worked in the ST/SC Commission for many years, and he has not only worked for the tribals of Ladakh but also for the tribals of the Himalayan region and all of India. His social service cannot be forgotten. Though he deserved more than the Padma Shri award. Now, Tashi Motup Kau has taken over his work after him."

"We are happy for getting this award. Hope that his family and relatives come out with a book so that his contributions can be known to the younger generations. Even for our leaders, it was easier because of Lamaji, as he had contacts with all the top-notch leaders. It was more like we went to Lamaji's house in Delhi and did all our work, just like at home. Additionally, he took many Ladakhi students to study at Delhi VKV, and he was a father figure to all those students in the 1960s and '70s. Now, those students have become doctors, politicians, engineers, and more," he concluded.