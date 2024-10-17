ETV Bharat / state

Padma Shri Awardee Uddhav Bharali Innovates Machine To Make Assam's Traditional 'Poka Mithoi'

Eminent innovator Uddhav Bharali has devised a machine for preparing Assamese traditional sweet, 'Poka Mithoi' in a faster and more convenient manner.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Padma Shri Awardee Uddhav Bharali Innovates Machine To Make Assam's Traditional 'Poka Mithoi'
Poka Mithoi making machine (ETV Bharat Photo)

Jorhat: 'Poka Mithoi', a popular traditional sweet of Assam, is prepared in almost all festivals of the state, particularly Bihu. However, the procedure involved in preparing this delicacy is quite complicated.

Renowned innovator and Padma Shri awardee Uddhav Bharali has come up with a machine that makes the preparation process much simpler and quicker.

Dr Uddhav Bharali, presented his new innovation at the Pahukhawa Chowk Namghar at Sonari village, Tarajan 1 in Jorhat on October 15. He donated this 'Poka Mithoi' making machine to the Pahukhawa Namghar in the presence of hundreds of devotees.

The machine is capably of preparing 500 'Poka Mithois' simultaneously within five minutes of loading the ingredients. "Today I feel very lucky to have dedicated my new innovation to the Namghar department. I am thankful for receiving the blessings from devotees under the guise of this machine," Dr. Bharali said.

"I still have a lot of work to do and will continue to complete them gradually. I have not done anything in my life for money. I feel happy that I have come up with many innovations for the disabled. Also, I have my own old age home. I have not changed the culture of the people through fundamentalism and spirituality. My latest invention is designed to save both time and effort,” he added.

The event was inaugurated by president of the celebration committee, Sharat Bardoloi. It was hosted by secretary Jayant Bardoloi and the Namghar management committee felicitated him with a 'gomocha', 'cheleng' and a letter of appreciation.

