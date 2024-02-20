Padma Shri Awardee Dhaniram Toto to Prepare 7-Generation Family Tree of Totos

Alipurduar (West Bengal): Padma Shri awardee Dhaniram Toto has taken the herculean task of recording the data of seven generations of the Totos, a tribe that is on the verge of extinction. The data would be handed over to the government and UNESCO.

Dhaniram claimed that this is the first time that a family tree of any Scheduled Tribe is being prepared in the country. Totopara is located in Ballalaguri village panchayat of Madarihat Birpara block in Alipurduar district at the foothills of Bhutan Hills. Dhaniram is working at creating the biographies of seven generations of this primitive tribe.

Even if the government does not possess any documents, Dhaniram will hand over information about the ancestors of 415 Toto families. At present, there are 1,662 Totos. A catalog will be prepared and information of the ancestors will be handed over to every household of the tribal community.

"I'm trying to help Totos plan and improve their future. My primary task is to list the names of the ancestors of this tribe. I am still trying to track down the complete list of the seven generations of Totos. It is an uphill task and I have already started recording the details. Hopefully, I'll be able to publish the list by next March. The names of the future generations can be added onto this list. Two professors are assisting me in this work. I can also provide identity cards to the Totos," Dhaniram told ETV Bharat.

He further said, "We have traced up to seven generations who have been in Totopara through genealogy. We do not have any information about the Totos prior to 1889. I have my records from 1901."

Dhaniram said that he would provide a copy of the family tree to each house along with handing it over to UNESCO and the state government. He was awarded Pama Shri for promoting education of Totos.