Additional Assistance For Farmers, Industries Ahead Of ULB, Panchayat Polls In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has taken several decisions ahead of the urban body and three-panchayat elections in the state in a meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Hike in MSP for paddy

Around 27 lakh farmers of the state will be paid Minimum Support Price of Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy. This year, paddy is being purchased from the farmers at the support price of Rs 2,300 per quintal fixed by the Central Government. The Chhattisgarh government will pay the difference amount of Rs 800 per quintal to the farmers as input assistance in February. The cabinet decided to auction the surplus paddy online from the stock procured during the Kharif marketing year 2024-25.

Relief package for HV category industries

The cabinet announced a relief package for HV category industries of the state. The package will be for mini steel plants, steel industries which do not have captive power plant or have less than one megawatt load or their load is more than 2.5 MVA. A relief package has been given to such industrial units to keep them competitive and to provide relief due to economic recession. It was decided to give a maximum discount of one rupee per unit from October 1, 2024 to March 31 this year.

Hike in financial assistance for artists

It was decided to increase the amount of financial assistance given to the artists of the state. Financial assistance is given to writers and artists and their dependents. Under this, by amending the Chhattisgarh Artist Fund Rules 1982, the artists of the state will now be given a maximum assistance of Rs 50,000 instead of Rs 25,000. Along with this, financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh will be given to the next of kin after the artists' death.

This apart, it was decided to enter into an MoU with the National Stock Exchange under the Student Skill Program (SSP). The training will be conducted for high school, higher secondary school and college students. It was decided to create a new post of Additional Commissioner Excise in the Commercial Tax (Excise) Department, Pay Matrix Level-15. The cabinet also decided to allot an additional five acres of land free of cost to Shri Satya Sai Health and Education Trust for health services in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar. Further, it was decided to allot 40 acres of land at concessional rate for the establishment of The Art of Living Centre in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar under Chhattisgarh Special Area (Disposal of Immovable Property) Rules, 2008.

The cabinet also decided to amend the Land Purchase Policy 2017. Under this, it has been decided to give discounts up to 10, 20 and 30 per cent in one time settlement to residential and commercial properties constructed by the Housing Board which have not been sold for more thanfive5 years. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0, a total grant amount of Rs 3,938.80 crore has been fixed to benefit 1.32 lakh beneficiaries. A provision of mandatory state share of Rs 1,450 crore and additional state share of Rs 538 crore has been made. This will be given on completion of houses or 'Griha Pravesh'.