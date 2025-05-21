Pack-up In Paradise: Bollywood Shootings Stalled In Kashmir After Pahalgam Terror Attack

By Parvez Ud Din

Srinagar: The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which has badly hit Kashmir's tourism industry, has also taken a heavy toll on Bollywood with scores of shootings canceled and many others postponed. The pack-up has disappointed line producers and local artists alike.

Line producer Saima told ETV Bharat that they had shootings of four films in Kashmir in line, all of which have now been canceled after the Pahalgam attack. She said that the shootings were scheduled at picturesque meadows of Pahalgam where the attack occurred last month. Saima does not see the shootings in the valley resuming for now, with the makers opting for other locations like Manali, Shimla and Switzerland.

“Although we are trying to gain their trust by apprising them of the current situation in Kashmir, Bollywood and Tollywood directors and producers are expressing security concerns on Kashmir”.

Line producer Tahir Hussain said that apart from a few music albums of the web series, a feature film was also scheduled to be shot in Kashmir this year, which has gone into cold storage after the Pahalgam attack. He said that the shooting of all these projects was scheduled from May 15 of this month to the end of June which is not happening now. Hussain said that the stories of some of these projects revolved around Kashmir.

“But the directors are planning to change the scripts and shoot in Shimla or Manali and a few who had less shootings in Kashmir have already shifted to other alternative locations without wasting time”.

A view of film shooting in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Tahir said that the old relationship between Kashmir and Bollywood had been rekindled in the last few years, which now faces a challenge in the Pahalgam terror attack fallout.

“Sometimes it was difficult for line producers to fix shooting dates, but now after the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the situation has changed completely. To maintain this relationship, we need to work not only at the government level but also at the collective and individual levels,” he said.

Director-producer Mushtaq Ali Khan said that he was hopeful that Bollywood and television celebrities will resume shootings in Kashmir. “I am in touch with many Bollywood personalities who are going to start a campaign for people to visit Kashmir. It is expected that film tourism and Bollywood will be revived in Kashmir in the coming months,” he said.

Meanwhile, local artist Hassan Javed said that the Pahalgam attack has directly and indirectly affected people associated with tourism besides affecting the local artist community, which was already struggling with financial difficulties.

Actor Guddi Maruti during her visit to Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Kashmir and Bollywood have a long-standing relationship with iconic films and songs shot in the beautiful valleys. Although the relationship was severed in the wake of the armed insurgency of the late 90s, it has seen a patch-up in the last few years with the shooting of many Bollywood films, web series, video albums and TV serials.