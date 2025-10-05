ETV Bharat / state

Pachyderm Tramples Villager To Death In Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

Balrampur: A villager was trampled to death by an elephant in the Mahewa Circle of Wadraf Nagar block under the Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Sohan Singh, the deceased, went to graze cattle in the forest of Madanpur Gram Panchayat when he encountered a jumbo, which picked him up on the trunk and smashed him to the ground, leading to his death on the spot. People accompanying Singh somehow managed to escape from the spot and informed his family as well as the forest department about the incident.

A team from the forest department took Singh's body to the Wadraf Nagar Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The body will be handed over to the family following a post-mortem.

According to villagers, two elephants have been roaming in the forests of Gurmuti, Madanpur, Madhna, Pendari, and Kotrahi for the past several days, as the entire area falls under the elephant zone. Villagers complained that the forest department did not inform them of the elephants' presence, and this negligence claimed a life. Had others not fled the spot on time, many villagers would have been injured, they added.