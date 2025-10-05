Pachyderm Tramples Villager To Death In Chhattisgarh's Balrampur
Sohan Singh was grazing cattle in the forest under the Madanpur Gram Panchayat when a jumbo picked him up and smashed him to the ground.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST
Balrampur: A villager was trampled to death by an elephant in the Mahewa Circle of Wadraf Nagar block under the Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday.
Sohan Singh, the deceased, went to graze cattle in the forest of Madanpur Gram Panchayat when he encountered a jumbo, which picked him up on the trunk and smashed him to the ground, leading to his death on the spot. People accompanying Singh somehow managed to escape from the spot and informed his family as well as the forest department about the incident.
A team from the forest department took Singh's body to the Wadraf Nagar Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The body will be handed over to the family following a post-mortem.
According to villagers, two elephants have been roaming in the forests of Gurmuti, Madanpur, Madhna, Pendari, and Kotrahi for the past several days, as the entire area falls under the elephant zone. Villagers complained that the forest department did not inform them of the elephants' presence, and this negligence claimed a life. Had others not fled the spot on time, many villagers would have been injured, they added.
Following the incident, Wadraf Nagar ranger Ramnarayan Ram said they are continuously informing the villagers through social media groups about the movements of pachyderms. "Additionally, the forest department team has been making announcements in villages where elephants roam, advising villagers not to leave their homes unnecessarily or venture into the forest to prevent any incidents," he added.
The forest department has immediately provided partial compensation to the deceased's family, and the remaining compensation amount will be disbursed after the arrival of the post-mortem report and completion of further procedures, the ranger added.
According to the forest department, over 320 people have lost their lives in elephant attacks in the state in the last five years. Approximately 90 elephants have died in the state in the last six years due to various reasons, including disease, electrocution, and chewing on explosives.
