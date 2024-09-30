ETV Bharat / state

UP: Army Officer’s PA Found Dead In Ayodhya Days After CBI Raided Cantonment Board

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): A personal assistant of senior Indian Army officer Brigadier Kunwar Ranjeev Singh was found dead in the Commandant Office of the Dogra Regiment in Ramnagari here.

Subedar Vinish, a resident of Kerala, was allegedly suffering from depression and might have died by suicide. However, police said they were investigating all angles, including the murder.

Circle Officer City Shailendra Kumar Singh told ETV Bharat that a case has been registered in the incident following a complaint by Vinish’s wife, who also claimed that his husband had been in depression for quite some time.

A team of forensic experts has been called to help the police in the investigation and ascertain the cause of death based on circumstances and evidence, he said.

Singh said the police would get clarity on the case only after the post-mortem report comes.