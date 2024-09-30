ETV Bharat / state

UP: Army Officer’s PA Found Dead In Ayodhya Days After CBI Raided Cantonment Board

By ETV Bharat English Team

Brigadier Kunwar Ranjeev Singh's assistant was found dead at the Dogra Regiment Commandant's Office in Ramnagari in UP's Ayodhya. Subedar Vinish, a Kerala native, allegedly suffered from depression and may have died by suicide. However, authorities said they were looking into all possibilities, including the murder.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): A personal assistant of senior Indian Army officer Brigadier Kunwar Ranjeev Singh was found dead in the Commandant Office of the Dogra Regiment in Ramnagari here.

Subedar Vinish, a resident of Kerala, was allegedly suffering from depression and might have died by suicide. However, police said they were investigating all angles, including the murder.

Circle Officer City Shailendra Kumar Singh told ETV Bharat that a case has been registered in the incident following a complaint by Vinish’s wife, who also claimed that his husband had been in depression for quite some time.

A team of forensic experts has been called to help the police in the investigation and ascertain the cause of death based on circumstances and evidence, he said.

Singh said the police would get clarity on the case only after the post-mortem report comes.

The incident comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the Cantonment Board Office in Ayodhya regarding the Rs 25 crore purchase scam.

The probe agency sleuths came in two vehicles last week, conducting searches and scrutinising documents. It also interrogated some employees.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Pawan Pandey had alleged corruption in tenders in the Cantonment Board.

“The person who issued the tender and the one who submitted it is the same. This is the biggest proof of corruption,” he alleged in a press conference.

TAGGED:

AYODHYA LATEST HINDI NEWSBRIGADIER PA DIESCBI RAID ON CANTONMENT BOARDCANTONMENT BOARD SCAMPA OF ARMY OFFICER DEAD

