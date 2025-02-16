ETV Bharat / state

Owner Holds Funeral For Cat In West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Suparna Sinha organised the funeral of her cat on the 13th day of his death. Diku was the youngest among Suparna's pets.

Funeral of pet cat Diku being held (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 16, 2025, 5:39 PM IST

Jalpaiguri: In a unique gesture, a family from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district performed the funeral of their deceased pet, Diku on Saturday. The cat had suddenly passed away on February 3 and his 13-day funeral rituals were performed in an elaborate manner at home.

The incident took place in Nayabasti Para of Jalpaiguri. Beloved Diku was considered as a member of the family so after he died, the owner, Suparna Sinha, left no stone unturned in ensuring that the last tributes were paid as per the Hindu customs. A card was also printed for the occasion and the ceremony was held by chanting Vedic mantras and Gita recitation. The funeral was conducted by four priests.

Suparna Sinha placing Diku's favourite dishes before his photograph (ETV Bharat)

The funeral meal included all of Diku's favorite items. Thus, from rice, 'macher matha diye bandha kopir ghonto' (cabbage curry with fish head), 'Bata' fish curry, Rohu fish 'kalia', tomato and 'kuler' (Indian plum) 'chutney', to two types of sweets and popular Gangarampur 'doi' (curd), the menu included all. Diku's friends were also invited at the meal.

Suparna Sinha performing rituals (ETV Bharat)

Suparna is an animal lover and activist of Sarva Shiksha Mission in Jalpaiguri. She has been keeping cats at her home for a long time. Apart from Diku, the others are 'Bullet', 'Rocket' and 'Zuljul Jamai'.

Diku was the youngest among Suparna's pets. His body was found in a neighbour's house. Suparna was devastated on learning about Diku's death.

Ceremony was performed by four priests (ETV Bharat)

Suparna said, "Just as when a family member dies, a funeral is performed to pray for the peace of his soul, after Diku's death, we arranged his funeral at home. He was a member of my family. I have many other cats at home. They are like my children."

Priest Liton Chakraborty, who conducted Diku's funeral, said, "Holding funeral of a pet is quite unusual. The funeral of the pet was performed in the same way as that of a family member. It feels good to see that the family has so much love for their pet."

