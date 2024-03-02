BJP, PM Modi Talk About 'Viksit Bharat', but Unemployment Rampant in Country, Says Owaisi

Hyderabad: BJP and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk about 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) and the nation's progress, but unemployment is rampant in the country, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi alleged on Saturday. Speaking at the formation day event of AIMIM at the party headquarters here, he claimed that the BJP has nothing to show as its achievements.

In Uttar Pradesh, 50 lakh youth have applied for 50,000 posts. In another state, 3,000 youth who did PhD applied for the job of a peon, he said. "What Prime Minister Modi has done? He will say 'ache din' have come. We have done 'Viksit Bharat'. We have made India proud in the whole world. I would like to tell Narendra Modi that you have not created employed but made the youth unemployed," he said.

Thousands of Indian youth are ready to work in Israel where war is going on, he claimed. "Israel tells Narendra Modi that give us youth from India. Modi ji, what 'Viksit Bharat' is this?," he said. Referring to media reports that Indian youth, who have been sent to Russia by recruiting agents with a promise to get jobs in Russian army, are forced to fight war with Ukraine, he said why would the youth go to Russia if the BJP-led government at the Centre has created jobs.

"If you have given jobs, why would our Mohd Sufiyan of Narayanpet (Telangana)... go to Russia? Why our son of Gujarat, who died in war, would go to Russia? Unemployment is a big problem," he said. By defaming Muslims, a false message can be given to the youth but the dreams of the latter are not fulfilled, he said.

Owaisi said the effort of AIMIM has been and it will continue to be to see to it that Narendra Modi does not become the Prime Minister for a third term. He claimed that attempts are being made to snatch away mosques and the Uniform Civil Code is being talked about. "We will be compelled to show documents within our own country by framing rules of CAA," he said.

Observing that the AIMIM fights against injustice, he recalled saying 'Babri Masjid zindabad' in Parliament. Owaisi, who took exception to the UCC in Uttarakhand, said he would like to ask PM Modi as to why the Hindu Undivided Family tax rebate is given only to one community and not given to Muslims. "You have given Rs 3,000 crore in that. Give it to me also," he said.

The Uttarakhand government is only trying to distance Muslims from their religion, he alleged. Referring to reports that the rules for the implementation of CAA are likely to be issued, he claimed that CAA should be seen through NPR. "If CAA is there, NPR would say 'bring documents, show the birth certificate of your grandfather'. One who will not show, he will be put in doubtful list," he said.

CAA should be seen along with NPR and NRC, he said. Noting that he is not against giving citizenship to Sikhs of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, he alleged that CAA was made based on religion. He also said the AIMIM is "original" in the old city of Hyderabad, while others are fake and like "Chinese goods".

"BJP people say Rohingyas are there. BJP people say 'we will do a surgical strike in old city'. BJP people say, about Majlis (AIMIM), we will do development. What is the meaning of development? Opening pubs," he said. AIMIM is making all efforts for development and Telangana Chief Minister (A Revanth Reddy) who is said to be visiting the old city next week to lay the foundation stone for Metro rail network is welcome, he said. He said the AIMIM leaders should address the problems of all those approaching them regardless of their religion and caste.