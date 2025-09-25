ETV Bharat / state

Owaisi Hits Back At PM For Intruder Jibe, Warns RJD Of Backlash Over Alliance Snub

Patna: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ghuspaithiya (intruder) remarks and slammed Bihar’s leading Opposition party – Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) – on Thursday for ignoring his demand for an alliance.

“I want to tell the Prime Minister to stop insulting the people of Seemanchal. He comes here and talks about ghuspaithiya. The Election Commission removed 65 lakh voters from the electoral rolls, but not a single intruder’s name came up in it. The people of this place, with their votes, will teach you who is an intruder,” Owaisi said.

Talking about his request for an alliance with the RJD for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Owaisi asserted that the latter did not heed it. He warned the RJD of suffering reversals in the polls due to it.

The AIMIM chief added that the move was made to ensure that the party does not have to face allegations of helping the BJP in the polls.

“We requested only six seats to contest and were ready for an alliance. Take whatever decision you want to, but do not complain to your mummy and daddy after the polls that somebody ran away with your bat and ball,” Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief is currently leading the four-day ‘Seemanchal Nyay Yatra’ in the northeastern region comprising Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar and Araria districts, which will end on Saturday (September 27). He

Speaking further, Owaisi revealed that his party’s Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman wrote three letters to RJD chief Lalu Prasad expressing the wish to join the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

“We have no interest in any ministerial berth, but only wanted to be treated as equals instead of slaves in the joint fight against the BJP and the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). We just want a Seemanchal Development Board and work for the uplift of the region,” Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief added that his party expressed the wish to join the INDIA bloc so that it “does not face the allegations of helping the BJP. A lack of proper response by the RJD will make it clear as to who is actually helping it.”