Owaisi Hits Back At PM For Intruder Jibe, Warns RJD Of Backlash Over Alliance Snub
Addressing the audience during the tour, Owaisi claimed that the Muslim community lacked dedicated leadership in Bihar.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 25, 2025 at 5:51 PM IST|
Updated : September 25, 2025 at 5:59 PM IST
Patna: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ghuspaithiya (intruder) remarks and slammed Bihar’s leading Opposition party – Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) – on Thursday for ignoring his demand for an alliance.
“I want to tell the Prime Minister to stop insulting the people of Seemanchal. He comes here and talks about ghuspaithiya. The Election Commission removed 65 lakh voters from the electoral rolls, but not a single intruder’s name came up in it. The people of this place, with their votes, will teach you who is an intruder,” Owaisi said.
Talking about his request for an alliance with the RJD for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Owaisi asserted that the latter did not heed it. He warned the RJD of suffering reversals in the polls due to it.
The AIMIM chief added that the move was made to ensure that the party does not have to face allegations of helping the BJP in the polls.
“We requested only six seats to contest and were ready for an alliance. Take whatever decision you want to, but do not complain to your mummy and daddy after the polls that somebody ran away with your bat and ball,” Owaisi said.
The AIMIM chief is currently leading the four-day ‘Seemanchal Nyay Yatra’ in the northeastern region comprising Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar and Araria districts, which will end on Saturday (September 27). He
Speaking further, Owaisi revealed that his party’s Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman wrote three letters to RJD chief Lalu Prasad expressing the wish to join the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).
“We have no interest in any ministerial berth, but only wanted to be treated as equals instead of slaves in the joint fight against the BJP and the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). We just want a Seemanchal Development Board and work for the uplift of the region,” Owaisi said.
The AIMIM chief added that his party expressed the wish to join the INDIA bloc so that it “does not face the allegations of helping the BJP. A lack of proper response by the RJD will make it clear as to who is actually helping it.”
The AIMIM president appealed to the audience to strengthen his party so that it does not have to go to the door of others to beg.
“We expressed our good intentions. Later on, Tejashwi talked about not receiving them. My brother, if the father is alive in a family and something is presented before him, then the younger ones have no right to claim that they were not informed,” he said.
Hinting at friction in Lalu’s family, Owaisi asserted that he rarely met the eyes of his late father during his entire life. “For me, my father’s words were the most important, but it is okay, every house has its own environment,” he added.
“Unlike every caste, Muslims do not have leaders of their own. You may find leaders of the Yadavas, Kushwahas, Kurmis, Manjhis, Rajputs, Paswans and all other castes. But Muslims do not have leaders for themselves. If Tejashwi can dream of becoming the chief minister, why can't the youth of Seemanchal become leaders?” he asked.
The region has 24 Assembly seats, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could win only 12 of them in the 2020 Bihar polls. Of the rest, seven went to the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and five were won by the AIMIM.
However, the RJD poached four of the five AIMIM MLAs in June 2022, leaving Iman to run the party as a one-legislator show. Seemanchal is ranked among the poorest regions in the country. As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) – 5 conducted in 2019-21, the incidence of multi-dimensional poverty among the four districts ranges from 44 to 52 per cent of the population in these districts.
Though Bihar has 17.7 per cent of the Muslim population, the Seemanchal districts boast of a much larger share of their population. Purnea has around 40 per cent of Muslims, Araria 43 per cent, Katihar 45 per cent, while Kishanganj has 68 per cent, as per the 2011 census.