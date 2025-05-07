Overspeeding Leading Cause Of Accidents In Andhra Pradesh, Over 79,000 Fatalities In A Decade

Amaravati: Overspeeding, reckless driving and flouting traffic rules have claimed 79,331 lives in Andhra Pradesh in the last 10 years.

According to official data, from 2015 to 2024, the state witnessed 2.04 lakh road accidents and taking a yearly account, it comes to 20,000 accidents and 8,000 deaths annually. Experts have pointed out that most of these deaths could have been avoided if drivers adhered to speed limits, took regular breaks during long drives and followed traffic rules.

Covid Lockdown Was A Temporary Relief

The only significant dip in road accidents was recorded in 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Records of the last 10 years reveal accident-related deaths decreased in four years but increased in six years.

Road Transport Ministry Report, 2022

As per a report of the Union Ministry of Road Transport released in 2022, the national highways are most dangerous compared to the state highways on terms of accidents.

32.95% of accidents occurred on national highways

23.13% on state highways

39.43% on rural, panchayat raj, and municipal roads

Also the report has stated that overspeeding is the leading cause of deaths, accounting for around 72 percent of the total road fatalities.

72.4% due to excessive speed

4.8% due to driving on wrong routes

2.2% due to drunk driving

1.6% due to mobile phone usage while driving

Andhra Pradesh ranks seventh in India for road accidents and eighth for fatalities as per the Ministry's report. Officials fear the rankings may worsen once the 2023 and 2024 reports are released. The major offenders were bikes, cars, and lorries, the report added.

According to data from the state transport department and police, from 2018 to 2024 two-wheelers, followed by cars and lorries, are most involved in accidents. RTC buses have also been part of several fatal accidents in recent years. Authorities have urged people to drive responsibly, respect traffic laws and prioritise safety, not just for themselves but for everyone on the road.