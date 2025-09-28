ETV Bharat / state

Overnight Rains, Gusty Winds Cause Widespread Damage In Gujarat's Navsari

According to officials, the storm and rain have caused extensive damage in the Chikhli, Talav Chora, Maliadhara, and Soladhara areas. The gusty winds blew away the roofs of families and all their belongings were soaked. The winds also damaged power transmission lines at many places by uprooting the electric poles. The rains also soaked the foodgrains of locals. Some livestock owners' fodder has also been soaked. Solar panels on some homes have also been blown away, causing significant damage.

Navsari: Heavy rain and storms in Gujarat's Navsari district have caused widespread damage to property and foodgrains in several villages in Chikhli and Vansada talukas.

The wall of the government grain warehouse in Chikhli also collapsed, submerging over 277 tons of wheat and rice stored there as per officials.

Officials, including the Chikhli District Mamlatdar, visited the scene of the incident to take stock of the damage. The process of removing the soaked grain to a safe location is underway, warehouse manager Jignesh Chaudhary said.

Gandevi Chikhli MLA Naresh Patel stated that the Saturday night's storm-accompanied rain caused damage in several areas of Chikhli taluka, damaging many homes and farmland. He said that he visited and inspected all the affected areas overnight.

Foodgrains soaked by heavy rains in Navsari, Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

“A survey of the damage was also conducted. Furthermore, walls and sheds of government grain warehouses are collapsing, and grain has been soaked. This issue has been discussed with the supply officer and provincial officer. Care will be taken to ensure that spoiled grain does not accidentally reach the public,” he said.