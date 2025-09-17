ETV Bharat / state

Overnight Rains Devastate Dehradun's Sahastradhara: Roads, Houses, Shops Destroyed

Eyewitnesses said it felt like buckets of water being poured repeatedly. They said it had been raining continuously for the past 48 hours, but at around 10 pm on Monday, it began to rain extremely heavily. The rains quickly transformed a small stream into a river while debris covered the village as a large portion got submerged.

The Doon Valley had been receiving continuous rainfall for the last 48 hours, but late Monday night, a fierce downpour engulfed nearly 25 kilometres in the Sahastradhara region. The worst affected was Karligad village, located five kilometres from the Sahastradhara picnic spot. This village falls under the Mussoorie Assembly constituency and has a population of around 300 people.

ETV Bharat team reached Sahastradhara to know about the nature of the devastation and the damage caused.

The major devastation occurred in the villages of Karligad and Majyada, around five kilometres away from Sahastradhara.

Dehradun: On the intervening night of September 15 and 16, heavy rainfall caused severe damage in the upper reaches of Sahastradhara, leaving behind horrifying scenes of the devastation.

Although Karligad was the epicentre of the devastation, damage was not limited to this village alone. The river flowing into Sahastradhara stretched 5 kilometres upstream, all the way to Maldevta, beyond Sahastradhara.

Roads washed away by rains (ETV Bharat)

ETV Bharat's ground report reveals widespread devastation across the entire region. Roads to the disaster-affected area were blocked from various locations. One can reach Sahastradhara from Raipur via Maldevta, but this road was shut before Kesarwala. The river had washed away a 70-metre double-lane road, making further progress impossible.

The ETV Bharat team then returned via the IT Park to Sahastradhara and from Sahastradhara to Karligad. The first signs of devastation were witnessed at Sahastradhara, where a small river where people used to bath in the summer, was now overflowing with the water reaching above the bridge.

The bridge before Sahastradhara was completely covered in silt and its famous picnic spot was badly damaged. Water was overflowing onto the roads from small drains.

A flooded street in Sahastradhara (ETV Bharat)

ETV Bharat team could not cross the road on foot as the water level was quite high so took help of a JCB machine on the site. This was followed by a five-kilometre trek.

From Sahastradhara to Karligad, there were horrific scenes of vehicles and JCB machines, partly buried under debris while houses, shops and resorts lay in ruins. Roads were washed away in many places.

With no signs of roads, the ETV Bharat team proceeded ahead on foot, following the trails and finally reached the disaster site, Karligad.

Here, several houses and shops were washed away in the downpour and a resort was completely destroyed. Crops were also ruined and connectivity in the area was severely affected. The situation here makes it clear that returning to normalcy would not happen anytime soon.