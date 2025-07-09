ETV Bharat / state

Overnight Millionaire: Punjab Woman Wins Rs 1.5 Crore Jackpot After Buying Ticket For Rs 200

Mansa: In a dramatic sequence of events, a woman from Punjab's Mansa has become an overnight millionaire by winning the Rs 1.5 crore lottery after buying the ticket worth Rs 200.

Mansa's Veerpal Kaur is on cloud nine after winning the jackpot in the Punjab government's monthly lottery. Kaur, along with her daughter, bought the lottery ticket on July 5. But little did she know that she would go on to win Rs 1.5 as the prize money.

The overnight millionaire said that she will spend the prize money to fulfill the dreams she had for the future of her children.

Sharing her lottery story, Kaur said that she bought the lottery ticket for Rs 200 from a lottery agency in Mansa on way to get her daughter's medicine. In the evening, Kaur received a call telling her that she had won the Rs 1.5 crore prize.