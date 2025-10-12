ETV Bharat / state

Overcoming Odds: How CIMFR Scientists Helped Build Navi Mumbai Airport

According to him, based on previous work, CIDCO was convinced that CSIR-CIMFR scientists could help develop the airport scientifically, overcoming all difficulties. They were determined to develop the airport without any foreign assistance. CIDCO held a special discussion with CIMFR's Rock Research Engineering Group in 2016.

“The airport site faced the 92-meter-high Ulwe Hill, measuring 1.6 km long and 1.2 km wide. It was also necessary to divert the Ulwe River. The presence of eight nearby villages and approximately 400 houses, along with high-tension lines, further complicated the blasting process, as these lines supply Mumbai with electricity,” he said.

The airport was constructed by levelling the 92-meter-high Ulwe Hill and diverting the Ulwe River. Dr AK Mishra, Director of CIMFR, said that the Adani Group and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO), which built the airport in a Public-Private Partnership, sought the assistance of CIMFR scientists to address these issues.

Dhanbad: The construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, was completed by overcoming challenging geographical conditions, thanks to the guidance of scientists at the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad.

Construction work began in June 2017, and scientists worked daily without a break. Using super-controlled blasting technology, 62 million cubic meters of rock were removed. Scientist Dr C. Somania said, "Controlling vibrations due to the surrounding villages and high-tension lines was a major challenge, but our team succeeded."

Dr MP Rai, who led the team, said that the first visit to Navi Mumbai was made in January 2017. "It was an urban area and posed many challenges. Our team had previously conducted controlled blasting in several projects, and this experience gave us confidence."

The airport site (ETV Bharat)

The pace of work slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was not stopped. Scientist Dr Ranjit Kumar Paswan explained that the rocks excavated from the blasting were used for land development, requiring individual design for each blast. Dr Vivek Kumar Himanshu, who was part of the blasting team in 2017, said it was a matter of pride for him.

Senior Technical Officer Suraj Kumar said that after joining the institute in May 2017, he had the opportunity to conduct the first blast of the project in June. "I was part of the team until the last blast. People around were also satisfied with our work." Rama Shankar Yadav said that the blasting of 600 holes in the 24-meter-high bench hill was divided into four parts, which was a huge task.

Navi Mumbai International Airport is India’s largest greenfield airport project, developed under the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model. As the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, NMIA will work in tandem with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to ease congestion and elevate Mumbai into the league of global multi-airport systems.

The airport will open bookings in November 2025, and air travel will be possible from December. CIMFR has also been entrusted with the development of Aero City, for which the levelling of 30-35 meter-high hills will be completed by June 2026.