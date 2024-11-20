ETV Bharat / state

Over Two Dozen Flights Delayed At Lucknow Airport Due To Bad Weather

An airport spokesperson said that over two dozen flights were delayed at the Lucknow airport and one was diverted to Goa airport.

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport Lucknow
Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Lucknow: The prevailing bad weather is affecting the flight operations at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow with more than two dozen flights to and fro delayed by hours and another diverted on Tuesday.

According to an airport spokesperson, an Indigo Airlines flight from Mumbai bound for Lucknow airport could land at the airport at 2:15 pm instead of its scheduled time of 1:10 pm. Likewise, the Indigo Airlines flight coming from Varanasi to Lucknow landed at 1731 hours instead of 1645 hours and Air India Express flight from Pune to Lucknow landed at 2100 hours instead of 1940 hours.

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport Lucknow
Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (ETV Bharat)

Air Asia flight from Kuala Lumpur, which also faced delays landed at the Lucknow airport at 21:31 hours instead of 20:50 hours, Air India Express flight from Bangalore at 23:00 hours instead of 21:00 hours, Air India Express flight from Hyderabad at 23:01 hours instead of 21:55 as per officials.

One flight diverted: Owing to bad weather conditions, Indigo Airlines flight number 6E6811 from Goa and bound for Lucknow was diverted mid-way and returned to Goa. The reason for the diversion of this flight is not yet known.

Read more:

  1. Two Indigo Flights Receive Bomb Threats At Lucknow Airport
  2. Mumbai Rains Hit Operations In Lucknow Airport, Two Flights Cancelled, Many Delayed

Lucknow: The prevailing bad weather is affecting the flight operations at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow with more than two dozen flights to and fro delayed by hours and another diverted on Tuesday.

According to an airport spokesperson, an Indigo Airlines flight from Mumbai bound for Lucknow airport could land at the airport at 2:15 pm instead of its scheduled time of 1:10 pm. Likewise, the Indigo Airlines flight coming from Varanasi to Lucknow landed at 1731 hours instead of 1645 hours and Air India Express flight from Pune to Lucknow landed at 2100 hours instead of 1940 hours.

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport Lucknow
Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (ETV Bharat)

Air Asia flight from Kuala Lumpur, which also faced delays landed at the Lucknow airport at 21:31 hours instead of 20:50 hours, Air India Express flight from Bangalore at 23:00 hours instead of 21:00 hours, Air India Express flight from Hyderabad at 23:01 hours instead of 21:55 as per officials.

One flight diverted: Owing to bad weather conditions, Indigo Airlines flight number 6E6811 from Goa and bound for Lucknow was diverted mid-way and returned to Goa. The reason for the diversion of this flight is not yet known.

Read more:

  1. Two Indigo Flights Receive Bomb Threats At Lucknow Airport
  2. Mumbai Rains Hit Operations In Lucknow Airport, Two Flights Cancelled, Many Delayed

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FLIGHTS DELAYED DUE TO BAD WEATHERFLIGHTS DELAYED ON LUCKNOW AIRPORTLUCKNOW AIRPORT NEWSFLIGHTS DELAYED IN UPCHAUDHARY CHARAN SINGH AIRPORT NEWS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.