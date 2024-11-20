Over Two Dozen Flights Delayed At Lucknow Airport Due To Bad Weather

Lucknow: The prevailing bad weather is affecting the flight operations at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow with more than two dozen flights to and fro delayed by hours and another diverted on Tuesday.

According to an airport spokesperson, an Indigo Airlines flight from Mumbai bound for Lucknow airport could land at the airport at 2:15 pm instead of its scheduled time of 1:10 pm. Likewise, the Indigo Airlines flight coming from Varanasi to Lucknow landed at 1731 hours instead of 1645 hours and Air India Express flight from Pune to Lucknow landed at 2100 hours instead of 1940 hours.

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (ETV Bharat)

Air Asia flight from Kuala Lumpur, which also faced delays landed at the Lucknow airport at 21:31 hours instead of 20:50 hours, Air India Express flight from Bangalore at 23:00 hours instead of 21:00 hours, Air India Express flight from Hyderabad at 23:01 hours instead of 21:55 as per officials.

One flight diverted: Owing to bad weather conditions, Indigo Airlines flight number 6E6811 from Goa and bound for Lucknow was diverted mid-way and returned to Goa. The reason for the diversion of this flight is not yet known.