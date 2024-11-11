Over Three Lakh Lamps To Illumine 52 Ghats At Haridwar

Haridwar: Haridwar will be illumined with the flames of over three lakh lamps at 52 ghats on the occasion of Uttarakhand Foundation Day on November 11. The event will see participation by 4,000 volunteers along with the officials specially assigned for this purpose. A grand drone show has also been arranged alongside the event.

A programme of Bhajan performances will adorn the event where chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be the chief guest.

In the run-up to the program, the Haridwar district administration conducted a recce with 500 drones which displayed the images of Dhami and PM Narendra Modi in the sky of Har Ki Pauri.

Dhami will inaugurate the Pnannalal Bhalla Stadium and the police post at Har Ki Pauri before attending the Gaga Pujan and Aarti rituals.

District magistrate Karmendra Singh said a grand show, to be inaugurated by Dhami, with 500 drones would be organised at Har Ki Pauri in the evening. After this, a Bhajan Sandhya is scheduled where noted ventriloquist Kanhaiya Mittal will perform. The district administration has completed all preparations for the program. and more such programs will be organised in the coming days.

Recently over 22 lakh 'diyas' illuminated the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya during the seventh edition of the Deepotsav, setting a new world record for lighting a large number of lamps simultaneously at one place. The 22 lakh 'diyas' (earthen lanterns), 6.47 lakh more than last year, were lit by 25,000 volunteers at the 51 ghats of Ram Ki Paidi along the river.

Ayodhya echoed with the chantings of 'Jai Shri Ram' after the representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records counted the lamps using drones and gave the status of world record to the city, the release said. Upon receiving a certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings to the entire Ayodhya and its residents.