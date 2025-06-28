Over Three Dozen Residences Of Terror Associates Searched In Srinagar: J&K Police

Srinagar: Over three dozen residences of terror associates were searched by Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar on Saturday to dismantle terror-supporting infrastructure in the district. A police officer said that more than 200 searches have been carried out at the residences of terror associates in the last two months in Srinagar.

He said that resolute efforts to combat the terrorist ecosystem by targeting terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits, and in the furtherance of investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The residents raided included many who were separatists with multiple cases under UAPA against them. “The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents and digital devices with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the nation,” the police officer added.

He said that the searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of police officers. This decisive action, according to the police, aims at “dismantling the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities”.

The police said that they remain committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. “Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law,” he added.

